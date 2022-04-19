'Thor: Love And Thunder' Teaser Sparks Fatphobia Debate As Fans Campaign To Bring Back Fat Thor

The internet hasn’t stopped talking about Thor: Love and Thunder teaser ever since it released on Monday. The last time that audience saw Thor was in Endgame and with a lot of extra that he had put now. Fans had then given Thor a nickname called ‘Fat Thor’, eventually the character’s arc received backlash as fans accused the movie of being fat-phobic since it used Thor’s weight gain as comedic relief and humiliation. But several fans also praised the studio for truly representing body changes and that even a superhero isn’t immune to weight gain.

As the teaser of the Thor: Love and Thunder released, the fatphobia debate was sparked again as the teaser featured a 30 seconds montage of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor undergoing weight loss regime and loosing the weight he gained in Endgame. Netizens said that it would have been just fine if Thor would have remained Fat Thor.

One user wrote, “We did not go through a harrowing round of discourse on Fat Thor after the God of War thing for Marvel to give Thor a #thinspo weight loss montage set to the most boring, played-out dad rock tune ever recorded.”

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder will follow the comic arc where Jane Foster, who is suffering from cancer, becomes worthy of wielding the Mjolnir after Thor become unworthy. Thor 4 is all set to release in theaters on July 8, 2022.

