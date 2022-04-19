'Thor: Love And Thunder' Teaser Sparks Fatphobia Debate As Fans Campaign To Bring Back Fat Thor

The internet hasn’t stopped talking about Thor: Love and Thunder teaser ever since it released on Monday. The last time that audience saw Thor was in Endgame and with a lot of extra that he had put now. Fans had then given Thor a nickname called ‘Fat Thor’, eventually the character’s arc received backlash as fans accused the movie of being fat-phobic since it used Thor’s weight gain as comedic relief and humiliation. But several fans also praised the studio for truly representing body changes and that even a superhero isn’t immune to weight gain.

SEE ALSO: ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Trailer Breakdown: Mighty Thor, Zeus And Other Details Revealed

As the teaser of the Thor: Love and Thunder released, the fatphobia debate was sparked again as the teaser featured a 30 seconds montage of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor undergoing weight loss regime and loosing the weight he gained in Endgame. Netizens said that it would have been just fine if Thor would have remained Fat Thor.

One user wrote, “We did not go through a harrowing round of discourse on Fat Thor after the God of War thing for Marvel to give Thor a #thinspo weight loss montage set to the most boring, played-out dad rock tune ever recorded.”

SEE ALSO: Jane Foster Vs Steve Rogers Debate Takes Over Twitter After Thor: Love And Thunder’ Teaser Drop *Grabs Popcorn*

If Marvel had any guts they’d let Thor stay fat. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) April 18, 2022

We did not go through a harrowing round of discourse on Fat Thor after the God of War thing for Marvel to give Thor a #thinspo weight loss montage set to the most boring, played-out dad rock tune ever recorded. https://t.co/0ijDE8ecIk — GGA | Misha Panarin 🏳️‍⚧️ 🇦🇷 ☭ (@panarin_misha) April 18, 2022

taika is so funny, i miss fat thor so much — SemipreciousTV (@semiprecious_tv) April 19, 2022

Fat, non-joke fighting game characters are the new perfection. Just look at fat Thor and tell me you don’t instantly want fat Terry in the next KOF 🏋️ pic.twitter.com/gt66OxuzYG — BODIED novel(ist) 🕹️🖋️ Black Lives Matter (@BodiedNovel) April 18, 2022

new thor content: 🙂

he’s not fat anymore: 🙁 — fairydemonheavendragon (@dickzodiac) April 19, 2022

ok so I saw the god of love and thunder teaser and YAY fat Thor but he’s losing weight apparently so I guess there’s gonna be fatphobic jokes again

but OMG IT STILL LOOKS SO FUN — apocalypserider – Heckeringshireentusiast (@elfhybrid_) April 18, 2022

Why doesn’t anyone like fat Thor? I honestly like fat Thor — marco fuenmayor (@marcofuenmayor3) April 13, 2022

whenever I feel bad about myself, I remind myself that Thor got fat, distracted himself with video games, & hid from the world…& he was still the God of Thunder heroes deserve a break, & so do we — Emily R. King 🇺🇦 (@Emily_R_King) April 18, 2022

We all knew fat Thor wouldn’t last long, but…but. if I csn be honest… I had hope🤣 I liked fat Thor. pic.twitter.com/hyMACkqkoO — 🍃Ziggity💨 (@zigzag_ziggity) April 18, 2022

i think my only take on fat thor is that “calories in, calories out” is nonsense with humans and makes even less sense when you’re talking about a demigod. fat thor only exists because a bunch of people thought it would be funny to put chris hemsworth in a fat suit. — Monica | Fatty, MPH says “paid shutdown NOW, pls” (@fattyMPH) April 18, 2022

RIP fat Thor you will always have a place in my heart and on my desk even if you were used as a joke for most of the movie pic.twitter.com/Rkm3tYP4nJ — gay pirate brainrot (@FRAXlNUS) April 18, 2022

Idc what anybody says, Fat Thor’s design in Endgame was hella badass. The characterization itself during the finale battle wasn’t but that design was dope af and a cool homage to classic Norse mythology Thor. Good to see him in shape tho. pic.twitter.com/qGWym1IqiR — Banana Prices (@Lzlucas01) April 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Thor: Love and Thunder will follow the comic arc where Jane Foster, who is suffering from cancer, becomes worthy of wielding the Mjolnir after Thor become unworthy. Thor 4 is all set to release in theaters on July 8, 2022.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Teaser Sparks Fatphobia Debate As Fans Campaign To Bring Back Fat Thor