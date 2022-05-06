'Thor: Love And Thunder': Taika Waititi Teases Christian Bale's Gorr The God Butcher Will Be MCU's Best Villain Yet

Marvel fans are in for a treat this summer as two of MCU’s biggest blockbusters are set to release back to back. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released this week and the much-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to release in July this year. The fourth instalment of Thor’s solo movie features several stars including the whole cast of Guardians of the Galaxy and will also mark the debut of Christian Bale who is all set to play the role of the supervillain, Gorr the God butcher. Teasing Bale’s debut in MCU, director Taika Waiti said that the Batman actor could possibly be one of Marvel’s best villains.

As per ScreenRant, Taika Waititi spoke about his upcoming MCU movie Thor: Love and Thunder that brings back Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who becomes The Mighty Thor, Korg and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie, and also introduces Russell Crowe as Zeus and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Talking about Bale’s addition to the cast of Thor 4, Waititi said, “It’s a great, really fun, weird little group of heroes, a new team for Thor with Korg, Valkyrie and The Mighty Thor. And, in my humble opinion, we have probably the best villain that Marvel’s ever had in Christian Bale.”

Just last month, the first teaser of Thor 4 was released and it has already stirred excitement and curiosity in fans. The teaser also gave a sort of glimpse of Portman’s Mighty Thor wielding Thor’s Mjolnir. Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to release on July, 18 under Phase Four of MCU.

