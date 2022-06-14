Thor: Love and Thunder star Tessa Thompson apologises to Marvel over leaked photo

Tessa Thompson has apologisesd to Disney afer a photo of her in costume for Thor: Love and Thunder was leaked online.

The actor, who plays Valkyrie in the hit Marvel franchise, is set to repise the role alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor in the forthcoming sequel.

Earlier this year, a self-taken photograph of Thompson was circulated on social media. The picture provided Marvel fans with a minor spoiler about Love and Thunder, with the character’s new look having previously been kept under wraps by the studio.

Speaking to Fandango All Access, Thompson revealed that she had taken the photo herself and sent it to her step-mother.

“See… I sent a picture to my stepmom and she posted it on Instagram,” she said. “Yeah, [it] wasn’t me and it’s a big thing. She feels terrible.

“I’m so sorry, Marvel. I’m so sorry, Disney. It’s not my fault. I will never – I’m never gonna send selfies again.”

Tessa Thompson in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ (Marvel Studios 2017)

She also revealed that her character will not be interacting with the Guardians of the Galaxy in the new film, although Chris Pratt and co will be sharing the screen with Hemsworth.

Earlier this year, fans spotted a tiny detail in the Love and Thunder trailer which they speculate could point to a post-Avengers: Endgame plot twist.

Others claimed that Christian Bale’s new villain, Gorr the God Butcher, bore an uncanny resemblance to Marilyn Manson.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be released in cinemas on 8 July

