'Thor: Love And Thunder' New Trailer Re-Introduces MCU To 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Characters – Watch

Just weeks before the release of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’, Marvel has dropped a new trailer of the upcoming movie teasing the return of the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ characters. While the much-talked-about movie would mark the fourth standalone Thor movie in MCU, seeing Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder along with glimpses of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) and Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in action in the new trailer will leave you wanting for more. But in the end, it’s Christian Bale’s Gorr The God Butcher act that manages to steal the thunder. Check out the new trailer here:

Apart from re-introducing MCU to characters from previous Marvel outings, Taika Waititi has managed to add an epic battle scene between Thor and Gorr the God Butcher in the minute-long trailer. Plus, the ace filmmaker also shared a glimpse of God-hating villian’s enormous power as he destorys an entire planet, leaving the audience with goosebumps.

While Hemsworth is all set to reprise the role of Thor, he did hint at this being his last outing as the God of Thunder in a recent interview. “Well the last [Marvel movie] I shot was ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and it might be my last Marvel movie, I don’t know. It was a wild and fun and wacky experience, as all Taika Waititi movies are,” Hemsworth said. Read more about it here.

Apart from Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Bale, Thompson and Portman, the Taika Waititi directorial will also feature Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Jaimie Alexander, and others in significant roles. The Marvel movie is slated to release in theatres on July 8, 2022.

