'Thor: Love And Thunder' New Poster Teases The Return Of THIS Important Character Who Was Missing In 'Ragnarok'

The much-awaited ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ trailer just dropped this week, and with Marvel finally introducing MCU fans to Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) and Zeus (Russell Crowe), the internet has been overflowing with excitement. And with Jaimie Alexander all set to return and reprise her role of Lady Sif in the Taika Waititi directorial, Marvel has clearly revealed that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is going need all the help that he can get in his battle with the mighty Gorr.

While many expected Alexander to return as Lady Sif in the upcoming Marvel movie after her cameo in Tom Hiddleston’s ‘Loki’, the new ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ poster does confirm her return. Check it out here:

Them ❤️ Check out the brand-new poster for Marvel Studios’ #ThorLoveAndThunder and witness it only in theaters July 8. pic.twitter.com/DzhezQZm2y — Thor (@thorofficial) May 24, 2022

While Alexander’s character appeared in ‘Thor’ and ‘Thor: The Dark World’, Lady Sif’s absence from ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ had left many fans wondering if the makers had decided to part ways with the character. But with Alexander all set to reprise her role in the upcoming Thor movie, MCU fans have been pretty excited about the movie.

While Bale plays the main villain Gorr the God Butcher, Hemsworth’s Thor will be joined by Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Mighty Thor (Natalie Portman) to face the galactic killer. Slated to release on July 8, 2022, the Taika Waititi directorial will also star Chris Pratt and his Guardians of the Galaxy team.

