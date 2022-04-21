'Thor: Love And Thunder' New Poster Has Natalie Portman Replacing Chris Hemsworth's Thor

Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder is all set to feature the God of Thunder embarking on a cosmic adventure. The sequel that will pick up a little after the events of Avengers: Endgame stars Chirs Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt and more. And while plot details of the Taika Waititi directorial are still kept under wraps, we do know that Mighty Thor is making a debut as Jane Foster is set to wield a restored Mjolnir. The first poster from the film revealed Hemsworth holding the Stormbreaker with the caption, “The one and only”. Now, the second poster has arrived and it looks like Thor is not the only one.

A fresh poster from the MCU film has arrived and it reveals Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor. Her poster is similar to Hemsworth’s except she’s holding Mjolnir, wearing her Thor costume. The caption of the poster reads, “The one is not the only,” which refers to Jane Foster proving worthy of the hammer.

Well, it looks like the title has a formidable taker. Portman shared her poster in a post captioned, “And you thought you were the one and only… @chrishemsworth”. Check it out here:

Fans are finally getting a good look at Portman’s Mighty Thor in full costume. The first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder, sees the God of Thunder give up on being a superhero and set out to explore what’s out there. It also offers a look at Olympus and ultimately, sees the newest Thor pull the hammer much to his surprise. The trailer has revived an interest in Thor’s post-Endgame arc even with everything else going on in the MCU.

The official synopsis reads, “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

