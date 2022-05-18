'Thor: Love And Thunder' New Image Hints At 'Moon Knight' & 'Black Panther' Connection, And We Bet You Missed It

With Marvel’s latest release ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ taking us all on an entertaining joyride, and introducing us to the mystic powers and multiverse, MCU fans are now eagerly waiting to see ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ on the silver screen soon. And after months of speculations and wait, Marvel finally dropped the trailer of the movie last month (April), and gave a glimpse of Thor’s upcoming adventures. But what’s grabbed our attention is the newly released poster of Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson from the upcoming movie that confirms major ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Black Panther’ connection.

In addition to Portman and Thompson, the new photo ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ which has been making rounds on the internet also features Bast, the Egyptian goddess, who is an integral part of Marvel’s ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Black Panther’.

New look at Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman in #ThorLoveAndThunder ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/MFE1quF2SS — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 16, 2022

While Bast is a member of the Ennead, the group of Egyptian gods introduced in Oscar Isaac’s ‘Moon Knight’, she has also featured in ‘Black Panther’ as the gooddess who led the first King og Wakanda, Bashenga, to the source of Black Panther’s powers.

According to various reports, Akosia Sabet has been roped in to essay the character in the upcoming Marvel movie. And with the presence of Bast alongside the Mighty Thor and Valkyrie, Marvel finally seems to bring all its Phase 4 pieces together.

Helmed by Taika Waititi, ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ is slated to release on July 8, 2022. And apart from Portman and Thompson, it’ll also feature Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe in pivotal roles.

SEE ALSO: ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’: Taika Waititi Teases Christian Bale’s Gorr The God Butcher Will Be MCU’s Best Villain Yet

Cover Image: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Thor: Love And Thunder' New Image Hints At 'Moon Knight' & 'Black Panther' Connection, And We Bet You Missed It