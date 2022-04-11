'Thor: Love And Thunder' Leaked Images Reveal Chris Hemsworth In Ravager Costume And Christian Bale's Villain

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness might be the next big MCU adventure but fans’ attention is divided as they await details from the fourth Thor film. The long wait for the trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder continues ahead of the film’s July 8 release date. Featuring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson and directed by Taikia Waititi, the upcoming movie is one of the most exciting additions to the MCU. While an early press tour has kickstarted, a lot about the film’s plot and characters details are still kept under wraps. In the absence of solid promotional material from Marvel Studios, fans only have leaked photos and official merch to go on. The most recent leaks reveal a fresh look at Hemsworth’s Ravager Thor and Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher.

As per The Direct, Thor 4 merch leaks offer a glimpse of Chris Hemsworth’s Ravager Thor outfit. The pictures confirm a previously leaked image from set of the Marvel star wearing the look.

Official new #ThorLoveAndThunder merch has revealed the first promo art for #Thor‘s ‘Ravager’ outfit! More photos: https://t.co/iS1Y6BBTgG pic.twitter.com/m6KzEqnxc6 — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) April 10, 2022

New Ravager Thor promo art with a new character description: “Thor wields the mighty Stormbreaker against a terrifying new foe.” pic.twitter.com/lc08jJIEht — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) April 11, 2022

Ravager Thor looks so 🔥 pic.twitter.com/a57fC8K2db — Joe (@hzjoetv) April 10, 2022

In another set of merch pictures, our closest look at Christian Bale’s terrifying villain has been revealed as per Murphy’s Multiverse. Take a look at the official Gorr the God Butcher figurine here:

While the MCU forays into Phase 4, Thor: Love and Thunder picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The Taika Waititi directorial will spotlight Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor while introducing Christian Bale’s formidable villain role.

Here’s the latest update on the trailer:

‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Trailer Broke An MCU Record And It’s Bad News For Marvel Fans

SEE ALSO: New ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Merchandise Gives a Clear Look At Jane Foster’s Mighty Thor

Cover artwork: Bhavya Poonia/Mashable India

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'Thor: Love And Thunder' Leaked Images Reveal Chris Hemsworth In Ravager Costume And Christian Bale's Villain