'Thor: Love And Thunder' Early Reviews: Critics Call Chris Hemsworth Starrer 'Best MCU Movie Of Phase Four'

Posted on June 24, 2022

The world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder took place last night and the early reviews of the MCU flick are in. The movie marks Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo outing as the God of Thunder and also stars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and the entire cast of Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor 4 has been receiving rave reviews from critics who have called it one of the best movies of MCU Phase Four.

Twitter is flooded with the early reviews of Thor: Love and Thunder and they are mostly positive. Critics have hailed Natalie Portman’s performance as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor and called Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher ‘great villain’. Some critics did point out that the movie was a bit fast-paced but overall praised Taika Waititi’s direction. The movie will be releasing in India on July 7.

One user wrote, “#ThorLoveAndThunder surpasses all expectations balancing absolutely bombastic insanity with moving character-driven stories. Christian Bale is top tier and Natalie Portman is truly outstanding. Waititi may have just delivered the MCU’s best movie of Phase 4 #ThorLoveAndThunder.” See more reactions here.

