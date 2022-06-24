'Thor: Love And Thunder' Early Reviews: Critics Call Chris Hemsworth Starrer 'Best MCU Movie Of Phase Four'

The world premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder took place last night and the early reviews of the MCU flick are in. The movie marks Chris Hemsworth’s fourth solo outing as the God of Thunder and also stars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and the entire cast of Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor 4 has been receiving rave reviews from critics who have called it one of the best movies of MCU Phase Four.

Twitter is flooded with the early reviews of Thor: Love and Thunder and they are mostly positive. Critics have hailed Natalie Portman’s performance as Jane Foster/Mighty Thor and called Christian Bale’s Gorr the God Butcher ‘great villain’. Some critics did point out that the movie was a bit fast-paced but overall praised Taika Waititi’s direction. The movie will be releasing in India on July 7.

One user wrote, “#ThorLoveAndThunder surpasses all expectations balancing absolutely bombastic insanity with moving character-driven stories. Christian Bale is top tier and Natalie Portman is truly outstanding. Waititi may have just delivered the MCU’s best movie of Phase 4 #ThorLoveAndThunder.” See more reactions here.

#ThorLoveAndThunder surpasses all expectations balancing absolutely bombastic insanity with moving character driven stories. Christian Bale is top tier and Natalie Portman is truly outstanding. Waititi may have just delivered the MCU’s best movie of Phase 4 #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/HDePEKKS8P — Caitlin Tyrrell (@caitlin_tyrrell) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is everything great about comic book movies! Truly hilarious insanity, heart wrenching tragedy, and bombastic action! Visually stunning and one of the best MCU soundtracks. The entire cast is fantastic, but Christian Bale and Natalie Portman are phenomenal! pic.twitter.com/dVkpf54fmP — The Illuminerdi (@The_Illuminerdi) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is absolutely AMAZING. It blows every other Marvel movie out of the water, and doubles down on the Ragnarok charm. A classic @TaikaWaititi joint, so many laughs and tears, with a moving narrative and beautiful visuals. And those post credits? OH MY GOD. pic.twitter.com/41iuRXPf0O — therese lacson (@bamfpire) June 24, 2022

Another classic Thor adventure! #ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I wanted it to be. Big, colorful, weird Guns N’ Roses-fueled battles to go w/ a hopelessly romantic story about discovering love in unexpected places. Christian Bale & Russell Crowe are especially great. And Korg! pic.twitter.com/fu0gTUuMRj — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is absolutely electrifying. My favorite #Thor movie of the four. Taika Waititi through and through. It’s mature, the soundtrack rocks, and there’s great surprises. So much fun. Feels like the best of MCU Phase 1 and Phase 4 in one entry. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/3SO5yoy6j0 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2022

holy shit. #ThorLoveandThunder is the perfect blend of taika at his best with comedy and a punch to the gut all in one. i left this movie emotionally satisfied while also sobbing and just perfection. we stan a dad rock soundtrack. in the words of my new favorite characters: AHH pic.twitter.com/MytduVq89h — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) June 24, 2022

This isn’t just Thor or Jane’s story. This is Valkyrie’s story as well in #ThorLoveAndThunder. And Tessa Thompson’s King Valkyrie being her most authentic self is something viewers will appreciate. Deeply.❤️ pic.twitter.com/x47EGBOVaW — Lyra Hale 🔜 SDCC (@TheAltSource) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder just cemented itself as one of my favorite MCU films. Bursting w/so much heart, emotion & sincerity, I teared up, I smiled from ear to ear. This film is a warm hug & plea to cherish the present, live in the moment do something that matters. I adore this film! pic.twitter.com/FYnwC2Gyqv — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is predictably hilarious yet unexpectedly personal and heartfelt. Christian Bale and Natalie Portman’s performances truly shine while Waititi delivers an emotional story. I think this may be my favorite Thor movie. pic.twitter.com/i7BpmQHvQ1 — Richard Nebens – The Direct (@RichardNebens) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is electric! A wacky, high energy delight with a cast full of aces crushing one scene after the next. LOADS of laughs (my face legit hurts), menace of Christian Bale’s Gorr is chilling, but most of all loved that it’s a film brimming with good vibes & heart. pic.twitter.com/CjVHkxAprC — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 24, 2022

#ThorLoveAndThunder is everything I expected it to be. The story is great, it’s emotional, comedy, fun and solid love searching action. Christian Bale and Nathalie Portman shined perfectly in their roles. Love and Thunder did not disappoint.. it’s just freaking beautiful. pic.twitter.com/FZ5czwqvgr — Obi-Wan Kennyobi | @DisneyPlus (@iKenny_J) June 24, 2022

