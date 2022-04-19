'Thor: Love And Thunder': Comic Book Creator Reacts To Gorr The God Butcher Criticism And It Makes Sense

The first trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder was worth the wait. Starring Chris Chirs Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and more, the film described as a “cosmic adventure” is directed by Taika Waititi. While the trailer is rather short, it is packed with some intriguing details a multiple first looks that confirm some fan theories and speculated details. We see Thor as a kid, a teenager and a grown-up. We also meet Peter Quill and the Guardians of the Galaxy and ultimately, we get our first real look at Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor. But what we don’t get is a look at Gorr the God Butcher.

In Thor: Love and Thunder, the main villain Gorr will be played by Christian Bale. Leaked images of his look have surfaced online previously, but there’s little to go on in the way of a real first look (if you don’t count merch leaks). However, fans are uncertain about how Bale’s villain will turn out. And many have shown their skeptism, even criticism. Now, Jason Aaron the writer whose Thor comic run has inspired the film has reacted to some of that criticism.

In a Substack newsletter, Aaron opened up about fan reactions. “We haven’t even gotten the first official look at the movie version of Gorr the God Butcher yet. I’ve seen some concerns online about Gorr’s design, based off glimpses of the character’s action figure. As the guy who co-created him, along with Esad, I’ll just say that it wasn’t Gorr’s nose (or lack thereof) that made him the tragic and deeply disturbed God Butcher that he was. Trust in the face of Christian Bale. Need I remind you, it’s a pretty goddamn talented face.”

Elsewhere, fans are hailing one comic accurate shot in the film’s trailer and it’s connected to Gorr the God Butcher. The shot sees Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Korg atop a rock as they look onto a frozen giant. This scene pops right out from Thor: God of Thunder #3 where a giant is killed by Gorr the God Butcher. This offers a look at how much damage Bale’s villain is capable of inflicting.

This scene from the teaser was comic accurate to Thor The God of Thunder where Gorr’s first appearance was. #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/SotIoydyFm — Kal | خالد (@ShaggieKay) April 18, 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theatres on July 8, 2022. The official synopsis reads, “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.”

