'Thor: Love And Thunder': Chris Hemsworth Starrer MCU Flick's Screentime Might Disappoint Fans

With less than a month remaining for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, the screentime of the movie has now been revealed. The movie stars Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder alongside Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Jaimie Alexander, Waititi, Russell Crowe, Natalie Portman and the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy. Since the trailer of the movie was released, there have been reports that the movie could be anywhere between 1 hour 55 minutes to 2 hours 20 minutes. However, the confirmed runtime might disappoint some fans.

As per The Direct, theatre chains AMC and Cineworld have listed the runtime for Thor: Love and Thunder at 1 hour and 59 minutes. Thor 4’ 119-minute runtime will make it one of the shortest MCU movies since 2018’s Ant-Man and the Wasp (1 hour, 58 minutes) and the 7th-shortest Marvel Studios movie yet.

The run time was also confirmed by Chris Hemsworth himself as he shared the new trailer of the movie. Sharing the trailer he wrote, “Very excited to drop this trailer! Here’s a two minute sneak peak into a crazy wild fun adventure that has allllll the love and thunder. On July 8th we’ll be giving you a full two hours of this beautiful madness. Until then enjoy the ride that is the Offical Thor Love and Thunder trailer. Boom!!!!”

Thor: Love and Thunder will be releasing in India one day before the US on July 7. In the film, Thor attempts to recruit Valkyrie , Korg, and Jane Foster —who is now the Mighty Thor—to stop Gorr the God Butcher from eliminating all gods.

