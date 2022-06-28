'Thor: Love And Thunder': Chris Hemsworth Says Showing Off His Butt In The MCU Movie Was A 'Dream' Come True

After the phenomenal success of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, Marvel is all set to dominate the box office once again with its next project ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’. While Chris Hemsworth marks his return as Thor, what makes the upcoming MCU movie already a hit with the audience is the addition of talents like Christian Bale and Russell Crowe in addition to the already ensemble cast.

With the film’s release date inching closer, actors associated with the movie have been busy promoting the upcoming movie. In a recent interaction with Variety, Hemsworth finally opened up about his naked butt scene that became the talk of the town when Marvel dropped the first trailer of ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Revealing that it was a ‘dream’ come true for him, Hemsworth said, “It was 10 years in the making that scene — kind of a dream of mine. The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, You know what’s gonna sweeten this… a decade from now it’s all gonna come off.”

Watch Hemsworth talk about the scene here:

Chris Hemsworth on seeing Thor’s butt in #ThorLoveAndThunder: “It was 10 years in the making that scene — kind of a dream of mine. The first time I played Thor I took my shirt off and I thought, ‘You know what’s gonna sweeten this…'” https://t.co/3aIXbiXW0C pic.twitter.com/kD2wsPN0zL — Variety (@Variety) June 24, 2022

Helmed by Taika Waititi, ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ will also mark the return of popular Marvel actors like Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Tessa Thompson, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Jaimie Alexander. The Marvel movie is slated to release on July 7, 2022, in theatres.

Cover Image: Twitter

