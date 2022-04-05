'Thor: Love And Thunder': Chris Hemsworth Begins Press Tour And Fans Think They've Spotted The Trailer Release Date

All eyes are currently on Moon Knight, Marvel’s latest series and the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But in spite of everything going on in the MCU, fans have been clamouring for the trailer of Thor: Love and Thunder. It has been a while since the fourth Thor instalment wrapped production and audiences are eagerly waiting to see what comes next. Luckily, the film’s cast and crew have an exciting update from the big screen adventure led by Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. Hemsworth has announced that the press tour has officially started.

Thor 4 is getting a head-start on promotions as the film’s July 8, 2022 release date approaches. Chris Hemsworth who is all set to reprise his role as the God of Thunder after the events of Avengers: Endgame shared a photo of himself alongside director Taika Waititi and co-star Tessa Thompson. The actor dropped the early press tour update in a post captioned, “Some long lead press for Thor Love And Thunder with these two wonderful humans. A day full of wackiness and hilarity. Get ready folks this films gonna be wild!!”

While the post doesn’t offer much to go on, fans are now convinced that the photo itself is giving away a major detail – the trailer’s release date. Many think the cast and director’s hand gestures give away the date 11th April 2022. This could be when fans will finally see the Thor: Love and Thunder trailer.

While it is quite possible that the trailer release date has been teased in the photo, Marvel fans are known to jump the gun and pick up on signs that don’t necessarily add up. It remains to be seen when the first trailer drops.

Thor: Love and Thunder is a wild new addition to the MCU as Hemsworth himself suggests. The film will see Natalie Portman take on the role of Mighty Thor while MCU entrant Christian Bale will play villain Gorr the God Butcher. It also marks Watiti’s return to Marvel after Thor: Ragnarok which has been hailed as the most inventive Thor movie and taking the MCU in a whole new direction.

So far, the plot details are being kept under wraps despite the occasional leaked image from the film’s sets. But we do have a sneak peek of what the final costumes will look like. Check it out here:

