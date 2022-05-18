Thomas Tuchel gives update on Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja’s Chelsea futures

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja will start pre-season with Chelsea this summer.

Gallagher has been a revelation on loan at Crystal Palace, picking up the club’s player of the season, while Broja has also impressed at Southampton, hitting nine goals in all competitions.

And Tuchel is already counting on the pair to figure in his pre-season plans for 2022/23.

“They will come back for sure,” Tuchel said. When you give them on loan you give them to get better and more experienced players back.

“I want to have them in pre-season and we will decide in pre-season what goes on. It is heavily up to them and how they do.”

Armando Broja has had a impressive season so far with Southampton

The Blues boss also admitted he does not know whether Andreas Christensen has already played his last match for the club.

The Dane withdrew himself from selection for Saturday’s FA Cup final against Liverpool on the morning of the Wembley clash.

The 26-year-old is understood to be poised to join Barcelona this summer on a free transfer after a decade in west London.

“I’m not sure yet if he’s involved tomorrow and on the weekend,” said Tuchel. “Andreas came in the morning of the match to speak to me and tell me that he’s not ready to play the match, not to start or be on the bench. He had his reasons, they stay private and confidential. But it was not the first time as you can see over the last weeks that we had some of the same situations.

“That’s why he did not play so regularly in the last times. We thought we were in a good progression and development, but the conversation took place, we had to respect it and we of course respected it. It was very short notice now before the cup final, and not only this match, other matches in the other weeks. There’s no chance I have any prediction for tomorrow or the weekend.”

