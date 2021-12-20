Thomas Schreiber: Man jailed for life for murdering hotelier and trying to kill his own mother

A man has been jailed for life over the murder of millionaire hotelier Sir Richard Sutton and the attempted murder of his own mother.

Thomas Schreiber was sentenced to a minimum of 36 years after he admitted that he attacked Sir Richard and Anne Schreiber with a knife in April.

