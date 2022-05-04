This year’s Star Wars Day deals include a free Lego gift

May the fourth be with you! To celebrate Star Wars Day, Lego is giving away free gifts to shoppers on its website.

Gifts include Lego kits like the AT-ST, an exclusive Mandalorian keyring, extra VIP points, and even the chance to win a Star Wars book and two Lego sets signed by C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels.

We suspect you probably know the score by now – Star Wars Day lands on 4 May every year because it sounds like the franchise’s famous ‘May the Force be with you’ line. This year, Lego is rolling out a brand new Star Wars kit, in the form of the 19in-long, 1,890-piece Luke Skywalker landspeeder (£174.99, Lego.com), which made its debut in Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope.

We’ve also spotted a couple of rarities on the Lego website, including the enormous, 25in-tall, 6,785-piece AT-AT (£699, Lego.com), which Lego itself says is “hard to find”, but is currently in stock and ready to buy.

As for Star Wars Day deals, Lego has a range of products that it’s giving away for free with qualifying purchases, from kits to an exclusive Mandalorian keyring. Carry on reading to find out exactly what deals are available this week from Lego and other retailers.

Before we get to the individual deals currently on offer for Star Wars Day, there’s a competition being run by the online Lego store for its VIP members. Entering gives members a chance to win a book and two Lego Star Wars kits – including the Millennium Falcon, no less – signed by C-3PO actor Anthony Daniels.

There’s also a promotion where VIP members can earn double points when purchasing select Lego Star Wars sets between now and 8 May.

Elsewhere, John Lewis currently has a 20 per cent discount on the Millennium Falcon 75192 Lego kit (£559.99, Johnlewis.com).

And finally, the Disney shop is recognising Star Wars Day by knocking 20 per cent off some of the most popular Lego kits, including R2-D2 (£139.99, ShopDisney.co.uk) and the aforementioned AT-AT (£559.99, ShopDisney.co.uk). Unfortunately, at the time of writing these John Lewis deals are so popular that they are currently out of stock. We’ll update this article if more stock arrives.

Lego Lars family homestead kitchen: Free with purchases over £160, Lego.com

First up is a nicely detailed kitchen scene from the Lars family home. This set is free when you purchase over £160 of Star Wars products from the Lego website between now and 8 May.

Lego product number 40531, the kit is made up of 195 pieces and features a Beru Lars mini figure, dressed as seen in Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope – and is therefore a great freebie for customers who buy the Luke Skywalker landspeeder (£174.99, Lego.com) mentioned earlier.

Lego Star Wars AT-ST: Free with purchases over £40, Lego.com

We appreciate dropping over £160 on Lego won’t be possible for every Star Wars fan, so thankfully there’s also a free gift when you spend over £40. This freebie is the AT-ST, also known as the all terrain scout transport, a lightweight, bipedal walker used by the ground forces of the Galactic Empire.

Launched at the start of 2022, this is Lego kit number 30495. It’s about 7in tall and is made up of 79 parts, so is a fair bit simpler than the kitchen set above, but makes a nice gift when bundled with purchases of £40 or more. This Star Wars Day deal also runs until 8 May.

Lego Star Wars Mandalorian keyring: Free with purchases over £70, Lego.com

To celebrate 4 May, Lego is also offering exclusive deals for its VIP members. These offers include an exclusive Mandalorian keyring, worth £15.99, which is available to VIP members who spend over £70 on Lego Star Wars products between now and 8 May.

Lego’s VIP membership is free to join, with no tiers or limits. It’s a loyalty scheme where shoppers earn points with every purchase they make from the Lego website and in Lego stores, and gain access to exclusive gifts like this keyring.

Lego Star Wars 75192 ultimate collector series Millennium Falcon: Was £699.99, now £559.99, Johnlewis.com

One of the biggest and most detailed Lego sets you can buy, the Millennium Falcon, kit number 75192, is currently reduced by 20 per cent at John Lewis. This takes the price down to £559.99, matching a Disney deal that is currently sold out. The kit consists of over 7,500 pieces, including seven miniature figures, plus several droids, and once built measures over 30 inches long.

