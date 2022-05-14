This week in politics: Starmer makes pledge and attentions return to Northern Ireland

This week’s politics headlines have focused around the continuing lockdown breaches of the political class, with the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer reiterating that his #beergate controversy was within the guidelines but if he is to be fined by police he will step down as leader. Boris Johnson continues to pledge that he will stay as prime minister.

Away from Westminster, Sinn Féin’s historic win in the Northern Irish assembly elections has meant attention returns to the province and renewed arguments over the Northern Ireland protocol.