This Week in Politics: Rayner hits out at ‘sexism’, and Tory MP resigns after porn scandal

Posted on April 30, 2022 0

At the end of an explosive week in politics, which has seen intense debate over misogyny in parliament, Neil Parish has resigned as Tory MP after watching pornography in the Commons.

The MP for Tiverton and Honiton said that he stumbled across the adult material while looking for information about tractors, but later returned deliberately to the website.

It comes after Angela Rayner hit out earlier in the week at a “sexist” Mail on Sunday article that suggested she used a “Basic Instinct” ploy to distract Boris Johnson in the Commons.

