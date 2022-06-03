This 'Stranger Things' Actor Is Getting His Own Solo Comedy Series And We're Not Surprised!

With the makers of ‘Stranger Things’ finally dropping the first volume of the much-awaited fourth season, fans have been busy hooked to their screens, but reports their favourite character Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) reuniting with ‘Fleabag’ producers Sarah Hammond, Harry Williams, and Jack Williams, for a new comedy show has grabbed everyone’s attention. Created by Matt Morgan, the Showtime and Channel 4 collaborative comedy drama is titled, Entitled.

According to a Variety report, Gelman will be essaying the role of an American widower in the comedy drama as he tries to connect with his dead wife’s British family after inheriting a massive fortune. The report also suggested that British filmmaker Tim Kirkby has also joined the team and will be directing all the eight episodes of the upcoming comedy show.

Popularly known for playing Murray Bauman in Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’, Gelman has a long list of interesting projects like ‘Twin Peaks’, ‘Mad Men’, ‘Mr. Mercedes’ and many more. And sharing his excitement about the upcoming show, Gelman, who is excited to work with Matt Morgan said, “I am so incredibly grateful to Channel 4 and Showtime and blessed to have a genius like Matt creating such a deliciously twisted world.”

While the first volume of the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’ is now available on Netflix, the second volume is expected to drop on July 1.

