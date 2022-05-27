This pub chain is giving away 6p pints for the platinum jubilee – here’s how to get one

One of the UK’s biggest pub chains is offering pints of its IPA beer for just 6p to kick off the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.

On Monday 30 May only, Greene King staff will be pulling pints across its 408 sites at the bargain price, which is the same as an average pint cost during the Queen’s 1952 coronation.

Anyone visiting a Greene King Local Pub or a Flaming Grill site will be able to claim a pint of Greene King’s IPA for just IPA by using the secret code word “1952” at the bar.

Visitors can only claim a maximum of one pint at the heavily-discounted price, so don’t forget your wallet.

Andrew Gallagher, marketing director at Greene King Local Pubs, said: “The platinum jubilee is a fantastic way for the UK to come together and celebrate our Queen and country, so we wanted to take our customers back to where it all began – 1952, a time when Vera Lynn ruled the charts and pints were only 6p.

“Some of our regulars may even remember watching the coronation back in 1952, although they may have been too young to enjoy a pint then.

“We can’t wait to see our customers enjoy this royally good deal on Monday 30 May, and look forward to celebrating the platinum jubilee in all our pubs across the bank holiday weekend.”

The news follows an announcement by the government confirming that pub opening times will be extended in England and Wales over the four-day bank holiday Jubilee weekend.

This extension will see hours lengthened from 11pm to 1am on Thursday 2 June, Friday 3 June and Saturday 4 June. Normal hours will resume on Sunday 5 June.

In Scotland, only pubs and bars in Glasgow will be permitted to pour drinks later than usual, with all licensed premises, with the exception of off-sales and casinos, being granted an additional hours’ opening time.

To date, Northern Ireland has not said it will extend opening hours over the Jubilee weekend.

In a statement, Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “For 70 years her majesty the Queen has served the UK and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness and resolve.

“The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic national occasion, which will see families, friends and communities across the country come together to celebrate this unprecedented landmark in a remarkable reign.

“Over the extended bank holiday weekend, we will be able to raise a glass to toast her majesty’s incredible service to our country, while also providing a boost to the hospitality industry after a challenging couple of years.”

