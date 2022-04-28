This is what Travis Barker said when he proposed to Kourtney Kardashian

The third episode of The Kardashians has dropped on Hulu and Disney+, and we finally know what Travis Barker said to Kourtney Kardashian when he proposed last year.

Kardashian and Barker got engaged in October 2021, shortly after Kardashian’s sister Kim hosted Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The episode began with the lead-up to the SNL performance, before the family geared up for Barker’s proposal.

The Blink-182 drummer proposed on Sunday 17 October, which was his and Kardashian’s one-year anniversary.

In the lead-up to the proposal, Barker was worried that a scheduled egg retrieval may clash with the date, but he later called Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner and said that the egg retrieval date had been pushed.

“It will happen on our anniversary which is the most amazing thing ever,” Barker told Jenner. When Jenner asked if he was nervous, Barker said: “I’m not, and I know the things I want to say to her, and I’ve said them a million times to her, but saying them at that moment is probably going to be the most nerve-wracking thing ever.”

Barker then sent Jenner a message with what he planned on saying to Kardashian when he proposed, which Jenner read aloud.

“A year ago today, I fell in love with you. One night with you was all it took. You’ve been one of my best friends for years, I’ve admired you and adored you for so long, you’re the love of my life. Kourtney, I want to spend the rest of it with you. Will you marry me?”

Jenner teared up while reading the words, and in a voiceover she called the speech the “most tender thing ever”.

Earlier in the episode it was revealed that, as well as asking Jenner for Kardashian’s hand in marriage, Barker had gone to the grave of Kardashian’s late father Robert to “ask” for his permission too.

Jenner revealed this while she was getting her makeup done at SNL with Kim.

“He asked for her hand in marriage,” Jenner said. “And then he said he went to your dad’s grave and asked your dad. And I just lost it.”

