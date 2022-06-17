This is what happens when actors become aroused while filming sex scenes

Ever wondered how actors make it through sex scenes without becoming aroused? Well, sometimes they don’t. Ita O’Brien, intimacy coordinator and movement director chats to Olivia about those scenes in shows like Normal People, I May Destroy You and Sex Education, how intimate scenes are choreographed, and what happens when things get a little too hot and heavy on set.

