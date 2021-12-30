This is what Christmas with the Middletons looks like

Christmas with the Middletons includes multiple Christmas trees, plenty of mulled wine and two rounds of presents.

While sources have claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent this Christmas with their children at their Norfolk home, over the year’s the Duchess’s mother has revealed snippets of what a Middleton Christmas entails.

In an interview with The Telegraph in 2018, Carole Middleton said the day is fairly relaxed as she doesn’t like to be “too set” when it comes to a schedule.

The family visits church in the morning, and then goes for a walk before returning home to open some presents. A second round of present opening also takes place in the evening.

Before the births of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children – Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte – the family would enjoy a lunch of champagne and smoked salmon and eat the main Christmas meal in the evening.

“But with young grandchildren, maybe we’ll move that forward and have it at lunchtime,” Middleton said at the time, adding that her Christmas day essentials are “mince pies, mulled wine and mistletoe”.

She also revealed that she has three Christmas trees in her home. One is fashionable and themed, and meticulously decorated. Another is a “memory tree” covered in baubles.

A third is for the grandchildren, who are allowed to decorate it “however they want”. She also shared that the family likes to play games, with her favourites being musical statues and sardines.

Middleton also allows her grandchildren to eat with the family’s adults “as soon as they can sit up properly”.

“As a family, we try to have as many meals together as possible because that’s when you talk and have fun,” she said.

In 2015, the Duchess’s younger sister, Pippa, told The Spectator that their father Michael likes to surprise the family with fancy dress on Christmas.

“My father has developed this funny tradition of surprising us at some point by appearing in fancy dress,” she said.

“He buys a new costume each year and typically gets a bit carried away – a couple of Christmases ago, he appeared in an inflatable sumo outfit.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link This is what Christmas with the Middletons looks like