‘This is the worst idea in the world’: Jennifer Lopez documentary shows she was livid about sharing halftime show with Shakira

In the new documentary Halftime, Jennifer Lopez is shown to be furious over having to split her Super Bowl half time performance with Shakira in 2021.

Lopez’s Netflix documentary premiered this week at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. The title of the film, which delves into the singer and actor’s life and career, is a reference to both the 52-year-old’s age and her 2021 performance.

In it, Lopez is shown to be upset with NFL executives over the decision to book two artists for a show that usually only has one.

“We have six f***ing minutes,” she can be heard saying to her music director, according to the Daily Mail. “We have 30 seconds of a song, and if we take a minute, that’s it, we’ve got five left. But, there’s got to be certain songs that we sing, though. We have to have our singing moments. It’s not going to be a dance f***ing revue. We have to sing our message.”

She adds: “This is the worst idea in the world, to have two people do the Super Bowl.”

Lopez’s manager Benny Medina is seen saying: “Typically, you have one headliner at a Super Bowl. That headliner constructs a show, and, should they choose to have other guests, that’s their choice. It was an insult to say you needed two Latinas to do the job that one artist historically has done.”

At another point, Lopez says: “If it was going to be a double-headliner, they should have given us 20 minutes. That’s what they should’ve f***ing done.”

The Independent has contacted the NFL for comment.

Read The Independent’s four-star review of the 2021 performance here.

