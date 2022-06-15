Brussels has announced it is taking legal action against the UK government after Boris Johnson pushed ahead with plans to overwrite parts of the Brexit agreement.

European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic on Wednesday told reporters that the UK government had set out to “unilaterally break international law”.

The prime minister’s plan would mean “breaking an agreement that protects peace and stability in Northern Ireland, an agreement reached together only three years ago”, he said.

Mr Sefcovic added: “Let there be no doubt: there is no legal nor political justification whatsoever for unilaterally changing an international agreement.

“Opening the door to unilaterally changing an international agreement is a breach of international law as well. So let’s call a spade a spade: this is illegal.”

The prime minister published a bill this week that would give ministers sweeping new powers to override elements of the Northern Ireland protocol, as well as taking new powers for the UK over tax and state subsidies in the region without agreement from Brussels.

Mr Sefcovic said the UK had not “sat down at the table with us since February”.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘This is illegal’: EU launches legal action against Boris Johnson for breaking international law