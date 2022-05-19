This IndyBest-approved retro desk fan has a cool 45% off right now

As temperatures rise, we’re reminded of just how sweltering the British summer can get.

The heat may be perfect for lounging on a deck chair or whipping up a storm on the barbeque but, alas, it’s not ideal if you’re working from home – or just trying to get a good night’s sleep. One leg out of the duvet ring any bells?

While you can always invest in a summer duvet (or an ice cream machine), a fan is the essential for your summer survivial kit. And luckily, we’ve just spotted a cracking deal on one of the best.

Tending to our cooling needs you can now snag Swan’s blue retro 12in desk fan courtsey of Amazon with a discount of 45 per cent. This means you’re paying just £29.99, which, considering budget supermarket Aldi’s tower fan is only £10 less, is a stellar deal.

The funky blue cooler also nabbed a spot in review of the best fans for summer, so rest assured this is a bonafide gadget worth your dough. So, if you’re on the hunt for a new summer saviour for less, read on for everything you need to know.

Swan SFA12620BLN blue retro 12 inch desk fan: £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

Earning a spot in our best fans review, this colourful gadget offers three fan speeds, so you can ramp up the cooling power or tone it down to a soft breeze.

If you’re working in an office or moving around the room a fair bit, the oscillating function could come in handy, turning from side to side to ensure an even breeze around the room, while tilting it can make it even easier to tailor the direction of the wind.

Forget lugging a massive lump of tech from room to room too, this fan weighs in at just 2.8kg, which let us tell you, is supremely lightweight compared to some models out there. Our tester also appreciated the generous cord length, which comes in at 1.6m.

If you can’t stand super loud fans then this could also be a winner, given how suprised our writer was at just how quiet it was. This, they thought, would make it an “excellent option for kids’ bedrooms.”

We imagine you’re already sold, but don’t forget that amazing 45 per cent discount. This impressie fan is usually priced at £54.99, so being able to nab it for only £30 seems like an absolute bargain to us.

Swan SFA12620BLN blue retro 12 inch desk fan

