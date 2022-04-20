This hair mask is a 3-minute miracle for dry and under-nourished locks

Take one look at my beauty arsenal and it’s clear that fuss-free and quick-fix formulas are prioritised, whether that be express fake tans or dry shampoos. And my go-to hair mask is no exception.

While I’ve dipped my toe in Kiehl’s products before, none have had the staying power in my bathroom cabinet like its olive oil hair mask (£30.50, Kiehls.co.uk).

As well as being prone to frizz, my hair has a tendency toward dryness that exposure to regular heat styling exacerbates. Realising that conditioner just wasn’t up to the task, about 18 months ago I went on the hunt for the perfect formula to suit my locks and slot into my routine.

While overnight masks or products with a developing time of 10-15-minutes are all well and good, I wanted something easy that yielded immediate results.

Nourishing, moisturising and strengthening, Kiehl’s reparative formula is a three-minute miracle for my frizz-prone hair, delivering far better results than hair heavyweights like Olaplex’s moisture mask (£23.76, Amazon.co.uk). This is not to mention how long-lasting the tub is; I’ve only rebought it three times since first starting to use it regularly in late 2020.

If you’re looking for a weekly radiance boost for your tresses, read on to find out everything you need to know about my holy grail of hair care.

Kiehl’s olive fruit oil deeply reparative hair mask: £30.50, Kiehls.co.uk

(Kiehl’s )

The star ingredients of olive fruit oil, lemon extract and avocado fruit work together in Kiehl’s mask to create a deeply nourishing treatment for your hair.

As someone who is prone to oily roots, I was initially perturbed by the olive oil listing, but when focused on my problem areas, dry and frizzy strands reaped the rewards. The addition of avocado also offers similar nourishing benefits, helping restore hair’s natural moisture while the lemon oil awards lacklustre hair extra shine.

Recommended for use once or twice a week, I generally use it on a mid-week basis after shampooing and towel drying my hair. A little goes a long way and despite having long hair, just one scoop of a liberal amount will do.

Apply from the roots down, focusing on the dryer and damaged strands towards the end. In just three-minutes, the formula has worked its magic and you can rinse out and follow with conditioner.

Before and after; the nourishing benefits are clear (Daisy Lester)

Unlike some hair masks, it doesn’t feel heavy or weighty on your strands; which is particularly beneficial for those wanting to preserve their hair’s naturally curly or wavy texture.

The results speak for themselves, with the mask delivering an instant radiance boost to hair. As well as appearing shinier and smoother, strands feel softer and lighter – all for just three-minutes longer in the shower. For someone who steers well clear of time-consuming and elaborate beauty methods, Kiehl’s mask is a godsend.

The verdict: Kielh’s olive fruit oil deeply reparative hair mask

Delivering on its promise to nourish, moisturise and strengthen hair, Kiehl’s hair mask is a three-minute miracle for dry and lacklustre strands. Perfect for those wanting a fuss-free product that slots easily into their existing routine, it’s an ideal weekly pick-me-up for frizz-prone locks. A £30 investment that your hair will thank you for.

Kiehl’s olive fruit oil deeply reparative hair mask

