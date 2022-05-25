'This Baby Is Yours': Woman Claims That Johnny Depp Is The Father Of Her Child In The Courtroom

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are currently in the sixth and final week of their case and each day new details about their troubled relationship are coming forward. Last week Deep’s ex Ellen Barkin took to the stand and testified against the actor and said that he was jealous and violent during their relationship.

Meanwhile, Depp’s ex-girlfriend, Kate Moss is also expected to testify against Heard. Apart from this, fans have been gathering outside the courtroom to get a glimpse of both the actors and even bring gifts. In one bizarre incident, a woman during a break in Monday’s court proceedings shouted and claimed that Johnny Deep was the father of her child.

SEE ALSO: Jason Momoa Saved Amber Heard From Getting Kicked Off ‘Aquaman 2’ Amid Legal Battle With Ex-Johnny Depp

As per DailyMail, during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case on Monday, a woman made a crazy claim that Depp was the father of her child. The woman held up her child and shouted, ‘This baby is yours!’ at the actor. The incident took place after Judge Penney Azcarate left the courtroom. When the police came in and took away the unidentified woman, she said that she was joking. Depp as usual looked at the woman and waved at her as he waved at his fans outside the courtroom.

Again another reason most ppl SHOULDN’T BE ABLE TO BE PARENTS! This nutcase is screaming #JohnnyDepp is the father of her kid. He’s never met this inbred freak. #Sterilize most ppl, #PassAParentingTest like a drivers test, classes to parent in school… https://t.co/v7Fnxr4yUV — dina stavola (@DivinaStavola) May 24, 2022

SEE ALSO: They Didn’t Want Me: Amber Heard Says That Her Scenes Were Cut From ‘Aquaman 2’ Due To Johnny Depp Controversy

Meanwhile, Kathryn Arnold, a former Hollywood producer who is now an entertainment industry consultant, took the stand and made a shocking revelation about Heard’s role in Aquaman 2. Arnold revealed that Jason Momoa was the reason why Heard wasn’t removed from the superhero flick. She added that Heard’s role was drastically cut down due to all the ‘negative press’ surrounding her due to Johnny Depp’s case.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'This Baby Is Yours': Woman Claims That Johnny Depp Is The Father Of Her Child In The Courtroom