‘Third World War has already started’, Ukraine defence minister claims

Ukraine’s defence minister has claimed the “Third World War has already started”, warning that if his nation falls to Russia, other European countries will too.

Oleksiy Reznikov also urged the West not to be afraid to “escalate” sanctions imposed on Moscow.

“Absolutely honestly, the Third World War was started on 24 February this year,” Mr Reznikov said.

“It’s real life. Don’t be afraid because we are the first battlefield in this war. If we fall down, the next battlefield will be in the next European countries.”

