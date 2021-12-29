Gogglebox star Lee Riley has shared a hilarious video of co-star Jenny Newby wishing him a merry Christmas.

The two TV personalities – who have starred on Gogglebox since 2014 – are typically seen sat next to one another on the hit Channel 4 show but were apart for the holidays.

Riley travelled to Cyprus to spend the festive season with his partner, Steven Mail.

Newby, 65, sent Riley, 52, a video message wishing him and Mail a happy Christmas.

In the brief clip – which Riley shared to Instagram yesterday (28 December) – Newby delivers her well wishes while playing a game of Speak Out, which requires players to wear a mouthpiece that makes shutting their mouths impossible.

As a result, it is difficult to make out what Newby is saying. The video, however, has provided Riley and Gogglebox fans plenty of laughs.

Riley captioned the post: “When Jenny sends me and Steve a Christmas message to us in Cyprus thinks the drinks have kicked in.”

“Soooo funny Jenny,” commented one user. Another added: “She’s a pure tonic bless her.”

“And you Jenny hope you had a good one and thanks for that,” said someone else.

A fourth person wrote: “Sounds like u had a good one,” accompanied by multiple laughing emojis.

Other people called Newby “amazing” and “hilarious”.

Earlier this month, Newby and Riley confirmed they had wrapped filming until 2022.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘Think the drinks have kicked in’: Gogglebox’s Lee Riley shares hilarious video message from Jenny Newby