Thieves steal puppy from car in Essex days after it was rescued from Ukraine

Posted on March 29, 2022 0

A puppy saved from the war in Ukraine and taken to safety in Britain was left severely injured after being stolen by two thieves in Essex.

Jolanta Marczyk, 23, a Polish administrative worker at Great Ormond Street Hospital, drove 1,200 miles from Grays to Lviv to rescue Brandy, an eight-month-old dachshund.

But just two days after returning from Ukraine, the dog was stolen from her car by a pair of thugs.

Brandy managed to escape and has been reunited with Jolanta, but was left with multiple skull fractures and a broken nose after the incident.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
Source Link Thieves steal puppy from car in Essex days after it was rescued from Ukraine