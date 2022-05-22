Thiago forced off for Liverpool to spark fears for Champions League final

Liverpool’s final-day bid for the Premier League title was hit by Thiago Alcantara leaving the pitch apparently injured right on the stroke of half time – leading to fears for the Anfield club he will miss the Champions League final.

The Reds face Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday 28 May, leaving little time for any recovery for a player who has proven critical to the team’s imperious form over the second half of the season.

Thiago was involved in his team’s first-half equaliser against Wolves as a back-heeled flick put through Sadio Mane to cancel out Pedro Neto’s opener.

But just a few moments before the break, an attempted switch of play saw the No6 overhit his pass and appear to pull up, following which he walked off the pitch unaided.

That appeared to confuse the Liverpool bench staff initially, with both physio Chris Morgan and manager Jurgen Klopp asking Thiago if he was going back on or needed treatment – but he failed to reappear for the second half and was replaced by James Milner at the restart.

Thiago played in the FA Cup final two weeks ago for the Reds, but missed the League Cup earlier this term after pulling up injured in the warm-up.

He also missed a huge chunk of last year through a knee injury, sustained after a red-card challenge by Richarlison during the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool need to beat Wolves and hope Man City fail to beat Aston Villa to win the Premier League title on the final day, before they then turn their attention to trying to win a seventh European Cup in Paris next weekend.

