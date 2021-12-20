Senator Joe Manchin cryptically blamed White House staff for his opposition to President Joe Biden’s proposed Build Back Better legislation in an interview with WV Metro News.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link ‘They know what it is’: Joe Manchin cryptically blames White House staff for failure in BBB negotiations