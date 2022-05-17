They Didn’t Want Me: Amber Heard Says That Her Scenes Were Cut From 'Aquaman 2' Due To Johnny Depp Controversy

Amber Heard has now confirmed that Warner Bros. cut down her scenes from the upcoming superhero flick Aquaman 2. Heard took the stand on May 16 and said that her scenes were cut down due to her ongoing legal battle with Johnny Depp. Meanwhile, Depp’s fans started a petition to remove Heard from Aquaman 2 that has crossed over 4 million signatures.

Speaking in court, Amber Heard said that her work was getting affected after Depp claimed that she was the abuser in the relationship. She said that she fought hard to be in the DC movie even though they did not want her. Heard said, “I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want to include me in the film.”

She added, “I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it. That depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away, two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch.”

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for writing an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse, although Heard didn’t name Depp, the article came out just 2 year after their marriage ended. Heard has counter sued Depp for $100 million and their case will last for six weeks and the entire case is being televised live.

