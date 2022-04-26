‘They ain’t gonna know what hit ’em’: Venom fans predict big things as third film announced by Sony

Sony has announced that a third Venom film is currently in development.

The Marvel blockbuster, focusing on the Spider-Man antihero Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), follows on from the 2018 hit Venom, and last year’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Let There Be Carnage enjoyed a successful box office showing last year despite the pandemic, taking in over half a million dollars despite not receiving a Chinese release.

It ranks as the seventh highest-grossing film of 2021, with F9: The Fast Saga, No Time to Die and Spider-Man: No Way Home the only English-language films to outperform it.

Sony Pictures CEO Tom Rothman announced Venom 3 at CinemaCon on Monday night (25 April).

Also announced was a sequel to the 2021 film Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which will be the fourth film set in the original Ghostbusters universe.

Fans of Venom reacted excitedly to news of the sequel in the franchise.

“First movie to sell a trillion tickets,” one person hypothesised.

“Venom and eddie and coming back to us AHHHHHHHHHHH,” another fan wrote.

Tom Hardy in ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’

“VENOM 3 CONFIRMED LET’S GOOOOO,” someone else enthused. “TRILOGY OF THE CENTURY TIME TO GO GET THEM TRILLION TICKETS THEY AIN’T GONNA KNOW WHAT HIT EM.”

“At this rate you can make this a drinking game with how many Spider-Man spin-offs Sony announces,” one fan joked.

As well as Venom 3, Sony also has a number of Spider-Man universe films in production, following on from this year’s critically panned Morbius: Kraven the Hunter, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Madame Web, and El Muerto.

