These were the most tweeted about events, movies and celebrities in 2021

Twitter has shared the top tweets of the year in a blog post, with the most liked tweet of 2021 coming from President Joe Biden, who wrote “it’s a new day in America” on his inauguration day, 20 January, a tweet that racked up more than four million likes.

The tweet with the fourth most likes, 2.7 million, came on the same day from Mr Biden’s old boss, former President Barack Obama, who wrote “Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time”.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman and woman of colour to serve in the role, tweeted on inauguration day that she was “ready to serve”, a post that garnered the fifth most likes, 2.2 million.

JungKook of the South Korean boy band BTS received the second most likes of 2021 when he posted a selfie and a kissing emoji on 24 January, a post that gathered 3.2 million likes.

The third most-liked tweet came from Twitter itself when they tweeted “hello literally everyone” on 4 October when Facebook and related social media platforms suffered an outage. The tweet received 3.3 million likes.

Twitter said they “only feature one tweet per account and we don’t consider tweets that offer reward in exchange for followers or engagement” when putting together the list.

The most retweeted tweet of the year came from BTS, who tweeted out a message to #StopAsianHate as hate crimes against asians was on the rise. #BTS was also the most used hashtag of 2021.

Reality shows Big Brother Brasil and A Fazenda 13 were the most tweeted about TV shows of the year, with Squid Game grabbing the third spot.

When it comes to movies, superhero films grabbed the most attention with #thesuicidesquad” being “in the top five most-tweeted hashtags in Los Angeles”, according to Twitter Data.

Manchester United was the most tweeted about sports team after coming in second in 2020. The tweet welcoming back Cristiano Ronaldo to the team was the second most retweeted tweet.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, delayed to 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, was the most-tweeted-about sporting event of 2021.

Twitter noted the “strong sense of national pride” as social media users supported their country’s athletes, with the most retweeted tweet in Indonesia celebrating “Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu becoming the first women’s doubles pair from Indonesia to win gold at the Olympics” in badminton.

The most used emojis on the platform were “the crying face and the face with tears of joy emoji”, Twitter Data said. They added that the “eyes emoji … entered the top ten for the first time” after growing in use by seven per cent.

