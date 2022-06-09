These Pictures Of Shark Tank India's Namita Thapar Proves That 'Business Leaders Can Be Fashionistas Too'

Namita Thapar is the CEO of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, an Indian multinational pharmaceutical company based in Pune
Thapar gained over night fame as one of the judges on ‘Shark Tank India’.
The businesswoman recently took to her Instagram and shared a series of photos with the caption, ‘Business leaders can be fashionistas too’
Namita’s fellow Shark Tank judge, Vineeta Singh, left a string of fire emojis in the comment section
Thapar is a recipient of various prestigious corporate awards such as The Economic Times ‘40 under Forty’ award, Economic Times 2017 Women Ahead List, and more
Namita Thapar is an MBA graduate from the Fuqua School of Business and a Chartered Accountant from ICAI.
Namita Thapar’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs 600 crores.
