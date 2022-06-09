These maternity brands will see you through every trimester in style

If you’re pregnant, you will know all too well the sting of having to surrender your favourite pair of non-stretch jeans, but as your body changes it’s inevitable that you’ll find yourself reaching for clothes that are more comfortable, practical and supportive.

That’s not to say you don’t still want to dress nicely though, and just because you have a growing bump to keep in mind, doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your personal style. Case in point: Rihanna’s incredible maternity wardrobe, which has seen the Barbadian singer give us all a master class in experimental pregnancy fashion.

Now, we’re well aware that belly-baring tops and sheer negligees might not be top of your shopping list but, if anything, the star has proved that your sense of style doesn’t need to go on maternity leave just because you’re expecting.

The good news is that there are plenty of fashion brands offering trendy togs to see you through the full nine months and beyond, from independent boutiques to those that specialise solely in maternity style and high street names that have ventured into collections of their own.

But, is shopping for maternity wear worth it? While all bodies and bump sizes are different, and you can typically get away with wearing stretchy or flowy styles in the first trimester, most expectant mums find it more comfortable to wear clothes designed for pregnancy as their bumps grow.

If you’re worried about the expense of buying clothing you won’t wear long term, consider adding just a few carefully selected items to your existing wardrobe and picking out styles that you can continue wearing after pregnancy. Plus, when it comes to sizing, most recommend choosing your pre-pregnancy dress size, but it’s worth checking each individual brand’s sizing guideline before making a purchase.

From independent brands to much-loved high street stalwarts, our expectant mum – who has just entered her third trimester – sifted through maternity collections to help bring you a definitive list of brands that will help breathe new life into your pregnancy wardrobe.

So, whether you’re looking for stretchy basics, dresses to see you through summer or denim that’s designed to fit and flatter through every stage, consider this your one-stop shop.

From affordable trend-led pieces to wardrobe staples, Asos has one of the most encompassing ranges of maternity wear you’ll find so, if it was one of your favourite places to shop pre-pregnancy, there’s no need to look elsewhere. The retailer sells maternity clothing from third-party brands like Topshop, Mamalicious and Missguided, but it also has its own range that’s filled with stylish offerings spanning occasion dresses, activewear, swimwear and lingerie, so you really can’t go wrong.

For a piece that will see you through all seasons, pregnancy and beyond, we love this bodycon midi dress (£28, Asos.com) from Asos’s own maternity range. It accommodated our tester’s growing bump nicely but we think it would look just as good without one, too. While it’s knitted, it’s lightweight enough to wear during the spring and summer on its own with a pair of chunky sandals and a linen shirt if there’s a slight chill in the air. Then for the cooler months, why not try layering it with a cardigan and a pair of knee-high boots.

Visit Asos.com now

Beyond Nine

(Jenny and High)

As the name suggests, Beyond Nine specialises in creating clothing that you can wear during and after pregnancy. Described as “clothing for modern mamahood”, the brand’s range fills the gap for cool and good quality pieces that you can dress up or down, including jumpsuits, dungarees, dresses, oversized sweaters and more, all of which are made from eco-conscious fabrics.

Calling all loungewear lovers, this cosy two-piece needs a place in your wardrobe, stat. An easy shape for laid back weekends exploring the city, relaxing at home or walks in the park, the sweatshirt (£55, Beyondnine.co.uk) is super oversized for an incredibly comfortable fit. It comes in a great range of colours – of which, our favourite is “golden olive” – meaning there’s an option to suit every style. It’s also amazingly soft and made from organic cotton as well as GOTS-certified yarns and dyes.

While you can team the jumper with your favourite pair of maternity jeans, we highly recommend investing in the matching trousers (£60, Beyondnine.co.uk) for a stylish tonal look. We loved the oversized barrel cut, which makes them a dream to wear, and the super flexible waistband, which means they fit nicely through any stage of pregnancy and, of course, beyond.

Available in a range of sizes – XXS to XL – the brand has a handy guide to help you find the right size for you and plenty of images of pregnant and non-pregnant models wearing its clothing, so you can see how each item fits at any stage.

Visit Beyondnine.co.uk now

(New Look)

Fed up with frumpy maternity wear? New Look’s got you covered. A stalwart on the British high street, the retailer has a huge array of pregnancy-friendly pieces that are just as fashionable as those you’ll find in its main collection. Filled with up-to-date styles, the brand has everything from summer dresses to shackets as well as wardrobe staples like T-shirts, vests and jeans, offering both “over bump” and “under bump” waistband styles. Plus, everything comes with a brilliant price tag, which means you can stock up on more, right?

Nail maternity style with this breezy jumpsuit (£23.99, Newlook.com) that’s become a mainstay in our tester’s wardrobe since it landed on her doorstep. Made from a light woven fabric, it’s ideal for wearing on spring days and we have particularly enjoyed layering it over a three-quarter sleeve T-shirt and teaming it with a pair of white trainers. Featuring a wide leg, it has a flattering cut and accommodated our tester’s bump perfectly, even in the third trimester.

Visit Newlook.com now

(Seraphine)

A one-stop shop for all things maternity, Seraphine is one of the biggest names in pregnancy and postpartum-friendly clothing and has been dressing mums for around 20 years. It’s even royal approved, as the Duchess of Cambridge was spotted wearing many a wrap dress from the brand when she was expecting Prince George. And it’s easy to see why – Seraphine offers a whole range of maternity fashion essentials including cover ups, evening dresses, jeans and underwear, as well as the basics.

One of the things that puts women off investing in maternity clothing is longevity but that needn’t be a concern when it comes to Seraphine’s offerings as most have been designed to benefit both mum and baby. One of the standout items we tried was this sweater (£49, Seraphine.com) that’s not only been designed with an oversized fit so that it will see you through every week of pregnancy, but also an invisible zip that allows you to breastfeed freely and with ease once you’ve welcomed your little one into the world.

Visit Seraphine.com now

Gap is a haven of affordable, stylish pieces that mean you get to still feel “like you”, even when sporting a growing bump. You can shop everything from trendy swimming costumes for your babymoon to comfy loungewear for relaxing at home and even activewear that’s designed to support your changing body, all without breaking the bank.

On the hunt for a dress that will see you through the warmer months? This could be it (£29.99, Gap.co.uk). Ideal for expectant or new mums that prefer a looser fit, it’s cut in a smock style, which means it gently glides over your bump for a flattering look that’s also seriously comfortable to wear. We also really liked that the elasticated waistband ensures it will fit at any stage during pregnancy, while the button fastening on the neckline means it’s easy to undo if you’re breastfeeding.

Visit Gap.com now

Clary & Peg

(Clary and Peg)

Founded by two mothers who met at an antenatal class when they were eight months pregnant, Clary & Peg delivers vintage-inspired maternity wear that’s representative of fashion through the ages – think Fifties smocks, Sixties mini dresses, Seventies maxi dresses and classic Eighties dungarees. Plus, everything is designed and made in England, and the brand puts great emphasis on sustainability and ethical fashion.

Okay, this might just be one of the most comfortable things we’ve ever worn. While a jumpsuit might not seem like the best option for pregnant women, who are seemingly forever taking trips to the loo, this one (£145, Claryandpeg.co.uk) is incredibly easy to get on and off as it features tie shoulder straps that can be effortlessly undone. However, the jumpsuit is so stretchy that we found it could be simply pulled down without any hassle.

A great summer outfit, it’s made from incredibly soft cotton that feels cool against your skin and we loved the roomy cut, which gives you plenty of space to grow throughout pregnancy.

Visit Claryandpeg.co.uk now

River Island

(River Island)

Channelling what the brand does best, River Island’s maternity range oozes style. It includes everything from comfortable, cool loungewear to “of the moment” trendy pieces with added bump room that mean you and your pregnant belly don’t have to just sit around in sweats all day if you don’t want to (although those days are welcomed). The retailer’s collection feels like an extension of all its good stuff, but with your changing body in mind.

Shopping for a pair of jeans is tricky at the best of times, let alone when you need to factor in growing an entire human. And, although it’s a category our tester had avoided delving into for most of their pregnancy for this reason, River Island’s mom jeans (£42, Riverisland.com) exceeded expectations.

Designed with the same relaxed fit you’d expect from a pair of mom jeans, this pair sits underneath your bump with a super soft waistband that stretches over your bump. Made from non-stretch denim, the hips don’t have much give so it’s worth considering any body changes that might have occurred before ordering, however in our case, our pre-pregnancy size fit like a dream. We loved that the jeans feature all the same details you’d expect from a standard pair, including five pockets and belt loops, and that they allowed us to finally wear something other than leggings.

Visit Riverisland.com now

Isabella Oliver

(Isabella Oliver)

If sustainability is important to you, consider updating your maternity wardrobe with pieces from London-based brand, Isabella Oliver. This company is on a mission to create stylish clothes for expectant mums, while driving lasting positive change in the fashion industry at the same time. With a focus on environmental, ethical and sustainable style, it aims to eliminate the effects of fast fashion within the maternity sector, meaning all of its pieces are designed to fit you both during and post-birth.

We can think of no other item more worthy of a spot in your maternity wardrobe than a pair of leggings and these ones (£29, Isabellaoliver.com) are among the best. Unlike a standard pair, they have an extra bit of fabric at the waistband that supports your growing bump and we found they didn’t slide down or feel too restrictive. We also liked that they do their bit for the environment, too, as they’re cut from stretchy “lenzing ecovero”, which is an eco-responsible viscose fibre derived from sustainable wood and pulp.

We’re also big fans of this sweatshirt (£55, Isabellaoliver.com), which has become one of our favourite things to pair with leggings due to its longer length, which means it covers both your bump and bottom.

Visit Isabellaoliver.com now

Although Mango’s maternity range isn’t huge, it contains well thought out pieces that you’ll genuinely want to wear and allow you to feel fashionable throughout your whole pregnancy. The collection includes a number of basics and essentials such as leggings and jeans, as well as a few stand-out items you can reach for long after pregnant days are over.

Classic, simple and comfortable, Mango’s maternity dungarees (£59.99, Mango.com) are *chef’s kiss*. As a newbie to the style, our tester was dubious as to how flattering they’d be, especially with a blossoming bump, but they’re seriously top-notch. The denim feels nice and soft against your skin and has a decent amount of stretch, meaning they’re comfortable enough to wear all day.

We also loved that, in addition to adjustable straps, the dungarees feature a double button fastening on the hips, meaning they will grow with your changing body, which is just pure genius. It seems others were as enthusiastic as us, as these dungarees are currently sold out. But, fear not, you can sign up to get a notification per email when your size is back in stock.

Visit Mango.com now

A brand best known for its range of organic baby clothes, Mori caters to mums too with its “mama by Mori” collection of comfortable wardrobe essentials. As well as mix and match pieces that are designed to support and accommodate growing bumps, such as T-shirts and leggings, the label also offers nightwear and loungewear that can be worn through every trimester.

If you’re on the hunt for a pair of jammies that will see you through pregnancy and the fourth trimester, we highly recommend this set (£59.50, Babymori.com). Featuring a loose tapered leg and elasticated waistband, the trousers can be worn on or below the bump depending on what you find most comfortable, while the top has side slits to adapt to your growing belly and a button down fastening that makes the set ideal for wearing post-pregnancy if you’re breastfeeding.

Visit Babymori.com now

