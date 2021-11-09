These Chinese prawn rolls celebrate the power of salt and pepper

Posted on November 9, 2021 0

Jiao yan xia, the classic Chinese dish of head-on, fried prawns finished with a Sichuan or white pepper salt seasoning, inspired these prawn rolls – themselves a celebration of salt and pepper. Peeled prawns are seasoned, breaded with cornstarch and fried until super crunchy before getting tucked into toasted rolls. Fresh coriander, sliced chillies and a squeeze of fresh lime brighten the hearty sandwich, which leaves you with a little reward: leftover pepper-salt. Store any extra in an airtight container, and use it to season roasted meats and vegetables.

Salt and pepper prawn rolls

Serves: 4 servings

Time: 15 minutes

Method:

Vegetable oil, for frying (about 600ml)

115g mayonnaise

¼ tsp grated garlic

1 tsp ground black pepper

½ tsp salt

4 hot dog buns, preferably top-split

450g peeled and deveined jumbo prawns (16 to 20 prawns), tails removed

60g whole (or 2%) milk

120g corn flour

2 red chillies, thinly sliced

Tender coriander sprigs, for garnish

Lime wedges, for serving

Method:

1. In a 30cm cast-iron or heavy frying pan, heat 2.5cm of oil over medium-high until an instant-read thermometer registers 180C.

2. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine mayonnaise and garlic; mix well. In a separate small bowl, combine pepper and salt.

3. Heat a medium nonstick frying pan over medium. Using 1 teaspoon of garlic mayonnaise per bun, spread on outer sides of buns, then toast them until golden, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to plates.

4. Season prawns with about 1 teaspoon of the pepper-salt, dip in milk, then dredge in corn flour, gently pressing so cornstarch adheres. Working in two batches, fry prawns until crispy and cooked through, turning halfway, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate to drain. Season with more of the pepper-salt mixture.

5. Smear some garlic mayonnaise on the inner centre of buns, then divide prawns among buns. Top with chiles, coriander and more pepper salt. Serve with lime wedges.

© The New York Times

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link These Chinese prawn rolls celebrate the power of salt and pepper