Former prime minister Theresa May has blasted Boris Johnson’s government for a “misplaced, ill-judged and just plain wrong” attempt to save Owen Paterson from punishment for sleaze, telling MPs that the botched attempt to dodge standards rules had damaged the reputation of parliament.

Ms May said she hoped that every MP would now vote to approve the standards committee report which recommended a 30-day suspension for the former Shropshire North MP for lobbying ministers and watchdogs on behalf of companies paying him £100,000 a year.

Mr Johnson’s attempt to sneak the vote through without debate late last night was thwarted by an objection from Tory MP Christopher Chope, forcing a full debate on the floor of the Commons this afternoon.

Source Link Theresa May condemns Boris Johnson’s ‘ill-judged and wrong’ handling of Owen Paterson sleaze scandal