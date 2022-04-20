Theresa May clashes with Priti Patel over Rwanda asylum seeker policy

Posted on April 20, 2022 0

Theresa May clashed with Priti Patel over the Home Office‘s Rwanda asylum policy, questioning the removal scheme’s “legality, practicality, and efficacy.”

“If it is the case that families will not be broken up, where is her evidence that this will not simply lead to an increase in the trafficking of women and children?” May said.

The home secretary said that the policy was “exactly what is required” to dismantle people-smuggling gangs and deter people from crossing the Channel.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Theresa May clashes with Priti Patel over Rwanda asylum seeker policy