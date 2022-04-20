Theresa May clashes with Priti Patel over Rwanda asylum seeker policy

Theresa May clashed with Priti Patel over the Home Office‘s Rwanda asylum policy, questioning the removal scheme’s “legality, practicality, and efficacy.”

“If it is the case that families will not be broken up, where is her evidence that this will not simply lead to an increase in the trafficking of women and children?” May said.

The home secretary said that the policy was “exactly what is required” to dismantle people-smuggling gangs and deter people from crossing the Channel.

