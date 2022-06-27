Theresa May attacks government over Northern Ireland Protocol Bill

Former Prime Minister Theresa May has attacked the government over the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill (June 27)“I have to say to the government, this bill is not in my view legal in international law, it will not achieve its aims, and it will diminish the standing of the United Kingdom in the eyes of the world, and I cannot support it.”The backbench Tory MP comments mark the highest-profile assault from within his own party on Mr Johnson’s plan.

