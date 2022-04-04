A South Dakta woman who was convicted last year of the 1981 death of her newborn son has been released from prison after less than three months.

Theresa Bentaas, 60, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars, of which nine were suspended by a judge, after pleading guilty in December 2021 to first-degree manslaughter over the death of baby Andrew.

She reported to prison on 15 January and was granted parole on 17 March, and although not immediately released the South Dakota Department of Corrections has confirmed that she is now free.

Source Link Theresa Bentaas: Woman convicted of 1981 death of newborn son released from prison after three months