‘There’s someone dead in there!’ Videos show Astroworld concertgoers climbing camera tower to beg for help

Guests at the Astroworld music festival in Texas desperately tried and failed to stop the show as other concertgoers struggled for their lives in Friday’s deadly crowd crush , it has emerged.

Videos circulating on TikTok and Twitter show a young woman and a young man climbing up a ladder to a camera platform and shouting at the operator to intervene, to no avail.”

There’s someone dead in there! There is someone dead!” the woman shouts. The operator seems to ignore them, alternating between shooing them away and focusing on his camera.

Other videos showed people in the crowd chanting “stop the show! Stop the show!”

It is unclear when exactly these incidents happened.

At least two investigations are now underway into the deadly stampede in Houston, Texas, which killed eight people and injured hundreds.

This story is developing and will be updated.

