There was ‘clearly a party’ and Boris Johnson should resign if he misled parliament about it, Scottish Tory leader says

Boris Johnson should resign if he misled parliament about an illegal Christmas party at Downing Street, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives has said.

Speaking on Wednesday Douglas Ross said that there was “clearly” a party “of sorts” – contrasting with No.10 denials over the matter.

Mr Ross said: “If he knew about the party this time last year or at any point up until he was asked about it in the House of Commons and still said he knew nothing about it and I wasn’t a party, that’s a serious allegations – and I don’t support anyone deliberately misleading parliament, so I’m not going to protect anyone for that.”

According to BBC Scotland, the Scottish Tory leader added: “No-one should continue in their post if they mislead parliament in that way.”

A poll by Savanta ComRes released on Wednesday found that one third of 2019 Tory voters, and a majority – 54 per cent – of all voters believe Mr Johnson should resign.

More follows…

