‘There are no guarantees in this pandemic’: Sajid Javid refuses to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas

Health secretary Sajid Javid has refused to rule out further Covid restrictions before Christmas, saying: “There are no guarantees in this pandemic”.

Asked on the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme to rule out measures before Christmas, he replied: “We are assessing the situation, it’s very fast moving, we’ve seen with Omicron there is a lot we still don’t know — that’s the truth about the matter.

“The reality is there is a lot of uncertainty, there are gaps in the data,” he said.

Pressed explicitly whether he could rule out a circuit breaker or further restrictions before Christmas — in just under a week — he said: “There are no guarantees in this pandemic, I don’t think. At this point we just have to keep everything under review.”

The cabinet minister said now was the “time to be more cautious” and urged people to take lateral flow tests before attending events in the coming days.

The remarks came as government scientists said that tougher Covid restrictions are needed before the new year to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS, as rates of the Omicron variant surge.

Documents released on Saturday by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) – revealing the bleak advice given to ministers – emerged as the London mayor, Sadiq Khan, declared a “major incident” due to rising infections.

On Saturday, the government’s official dashboard recorded 90,418 cases of Covid in the UK in the last 24 hours, while 900 patients had been admitted to hospital. In the capital, 25,551 infections were recorded in a single day.

But the minutes published from a Sage meeting on Thursday stressed that “it is almost certain that there are now hundreds of thousands of new Omicron infections per day” – with the highest rates in London – suggesting that the official figures do not reflect the full picture.

Describing the minutes as a “very sobering analysis”, the health secretary added: “We take it very seriously. We do have to challenge data and underlying assumptions, I think that is appropriate, and take into account a broader set of facts.”

When it was suggested to him he was not ruling out a circuit-breaker or new restrictions before

Earlier, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said rates of Covid were surging in the capital leading him to declare a major incident and suggesting on Sunday further measures were “inevitable”.

More follows

