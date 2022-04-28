The world’s 15 best-value Michelin-starred restaurants revealed

The world’s top 15 best-value Michelin-starred restaurants have been revealed, with two on the hot list located in London.

Research by Money.co.uk dug into the restaurants listed in the Michelin Guide, comparing the cheapest set menus offered with the percentage of good reviews posted about them online in order to find the best quality for the best value.

Only the top best-value restaurant had a set menu costing less than £100.

Beijing’s King’s Joy restaurant came out as number one, with three Michelin stars, tasting menus from £83, and 96.8 per cent positive reviews online.

Located in Beijing’s cultural district, opposite the Lama Temple, this all-vegetarian restaurant is inspired by Buddhist monks and comes with a harp soundtrack and dry ice creating mist over flower arrangements.

In second place was Régis et Jacques Marcon in France’s Haut-Loire region, which received an almost identical 96.6 per cent positive reviews – but has a slightly pricier tasting menu at £150.

Meanwhile, Nakashima in Hiroshima, Japan, came in third with a tasting menu for £108 and 94.9 per cent positive reviews.

Two London restaurants also made the top 15 – Core by Clare Smyth, with a 96 per cent approval rating on the reviews front and a menu price of £175; and Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, which had 91.6 per cent good reviews and a £140 menu.

Two French restaurants rounded out the top five – Kei in Paris and Maison Lameloise in Chagny. France was the most represented country on the list, with five entries in the top 15, followed by Japan, Switzerland and the UK, which each had two.

Here’s the full list.

World’s 15 best-value Michelin-starred restaurants

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The world’s 15 best-value Michelin-starred restaurants revealed