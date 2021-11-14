The Who’s Roger Daltrey has scathingly criticised The Rolling Stones, likening their sound to a “mediocre pub band”.

Speaking to the Coda Collection, Daltrey was asked about some of the other rock bands who rose to prominence around the same time as The Who, such as the Stones and Led Zeppelin.

He effusively praised the Stones’ frontman, Mick Jagger, conceding: “You’ve got to take your hat off to him. He’s the number one rock ‘n’ roll performer.”

However, he continued: “But as a band, if you were outside a pub and you heard that music coming out of a pub some night, you’d think, ‘Well, that’s a mediocre pub band!’”

Beatles star Paul McCartney also recently criticised The Rolling Stones, describing them as “a blues cover band”.

“I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs,” said McCartney.

Last month, it was announced that the Rolling Stones had stopped playing their hit 1970s song “Brown Sugar” on tour.

The news came amid concerns over the song’s references to slavery and other controversial topics.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The Who’s Roger Daltrey likens The Rolling Stones to ‘a mediocre pub band’