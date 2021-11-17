The White Company Black Friday sale 2021: Deals to expect on candles, slippers and more this year

With Black Friday right around the corner, you may be wondering which brands are likely to be offering the best deals come 26 November. Thankfully, for 2021, retailers are set to ramp up their discounts even more than last year, and we have our eyes on The White Company.

A go-to for luxury bedding, gorgeously soft towels, effortless nightwear and classic homewares, the brand is a great all-rounder for fashion and homeware, but one which can be a little pricey.

This is where sale events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday come into play; with discounts and deals aplenty, you’re sure to score a bargain at the brand’s website and in its stores.

So what exactly can you expect in 2021? We’ve rounded up all the information we have so far on The White Weekend offers.

If last year is anything to go by, there is plenty to get excited about, with potential site-wide deals to save you cash on must-have items.

Does The White Company take part in Black Friday?

Yes, The White Company usually has it’s own Black Friday event, and has already confirmed via a page on its website that this year will be no different.

Calling its shopping event “The White Weekend”, the brand says the offers are “coming soon”. So we will be keeping you updated as soon as we know more.

Does The White Company take part in Cyber Monday?

There is no direct mention of Cyber Monday on the brand’s Black Friday page, but given that its discounts are a part of “The White Weekend,” we assume they wiull run until Monday 29 November, as they did last year.

How much is The White Company’s Black Friday discount?

We currently don’t know exactly how much the brand will be offering off its products, or on which specific items.

However, if previous years are anything to go by, shoppers can expect discounts of around 20 per cent on popular items such as bedding, towels, and nightwear.

In 2020, The White Company offered a site-wide discount, meaning you could score a bargain on any item you’d had your eye on.

When is The White Company’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

There’s no specific information on the brand’s The White Weekend page when it comes to dates yet; instead, the information is said to be “coming soon”, so we’re hopinh specifics will be on the way in the coming weeks.

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 26 November, with Cyber Monday therefore on Monday 29 November.

Last year, The White Company started its big sale on Thursday 26 November, one day before Black Friday. For this reason, we’re expecting that the brand will begin a little early again this year.

What was in The White Company’s Black Friday sale last year?

In 2020, The White Company offered 20 per cent off everything, site-wide, from Thursday 26 November until Monday 30 November using the code MAGICAL20.

The sale included all of the brand’s most coveted items, from luxury bedding to super soft, fluffy towels, robes and slippers. For example, its luxury Egyptian cotton towels ranged from £3.20 to £36, rather than the usual £4 to £45. Its super-soft cashmere bed socks were also available for £28.80 instead of £36.

Discounts also spanned across the brand’s furniture offer, with the likes of its ultra-chic drinks trolley (£375, Thewhitecompany.com) being offered for ​​£360 instead of its then-RRP of £450.

It is hoped that this year’s discounts will include the likes of the pure silk pillowcase (£65, Thewhitecompany.com), which is an IndyBest favourite, where our reviewer said after testing it: “ We saw glowing skin hydration and appreciated how the soft composition calmed our face overnight”, as well as the ultimate silk surround pillow (£85, Thewhitecompany.com), which was given a 10/10 rating in our round-up of the best pillows.

How much is The White Company’s delivery on Black Friday?

It is not known whether the retailer’s Black Friday discounts will extend to shipping costs, but its usual delivery fees are:

Free for orders to the UK over £50

£3.50 for orders under £50

