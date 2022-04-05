The Weeknd sings karaoke with ‘Squid Game’ star HoYeon Jung in new ‘Out Of Time’ video

The Weeknd has recruited some A-list talent for the video for his song “Out of Time”.

The video, released Tuesday (5 April), features <em>Squid Game </em>breakout star HoYeon Jung and actor Jim Carrey, who narrates Dawn FM, The Weeknd’s latest album.

In the clip, the singer and Jung share a drink in a hotel bar before singing “Out of Time” in a karaoke room. At the end, The Weeknd is transported to a surgery room where Carrey stars at him through a magnifying glass.

Carrey’s monologue from Dawn FM can be heard playing. “Don’t you dare touch that dial, because like the song says, you are out of time,” he says.

“You’re almost there, don’t panic. There’s still more music to come before you’re completely engulfed in the blissful embrace of that little light you see in the distance.

“Soon you will be healed and refreshed, free from all trauma, pain, guilt and shame. You may even forget your name. But before you dwell in that house forever, here’s 30 minutes of easy listening… on 103.5 Dawn FM.”

Watch the video in full below.

Jung shot to fame for her role as North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok in Netflix’s hit series, becoming the most followed South Korean actress on Instagram – she has nearly 24 million at the time of writing.

Last month, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk has said that he is “brainstorming” ways to bring Jung back for season two after her character was killed in the first. “Let’s say maybe she has a twin sister, you’ll see,” Hwang said.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link The Weeknd sings karaoke with ‘Squid Game’ star HoYeon Jung in new ‘Out Of Time’ video